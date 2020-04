April 1 (Reuters) - Neinor Homes SA:

* DIVIDEND POSTPONEMENT: AMOUNT AND TIMING WILL BE DECIDED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS ONCE THERE IS CLEAR VISIBILITY ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS

* CONSTRUCTION SITES STOPPED SINCE MARCH 30