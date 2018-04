BRIEF-Nektar And Takeda To Evaluate Combination Of NKTR-214, A CD122-Biased Agonist, And Tak-659, In Liquid And Solid Tumors

April 24 (Reuters) - Nektar Therapeutics:

* NEW ONCOLOGY CLINICAL COLLABORATION BETWEEN NEKTAR AND TAKEDA TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF NKTR-214, A CD122-BIASED AGONIST, AND TAK-659, A DUAL SYK AND FLT-3 INHIBITOR, IN LIQUID AND SOLID TUMORS

* NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS - NEKTAR AND TAKEDA WILL EACH MAINTAIN GLOBAL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO THEIR RESPECTIVE INVESTIGATIONAL MEDICINES

* NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS - NEKTAR AND TAKEDA WILL SPLIT COSTS RELATED TO CLINICAL TRIAL

* NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS - FIRST TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO START IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* NEKTAR - FIRST TRIAL TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF EVERY 3-WEEK SCHEDULE OF NKTR-214 WITH ORAL DAILY DOSES OF TAK-659 IN PATIENTS WITH NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: