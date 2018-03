BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium Advances In Its Lithium Project Financing Endeavors

March 28 (Reuters) - Nemaska Lithium Inc:

* NEMASKA LITHIUM ADVANCES IN ITS LITHIUM PROJECT FINANCING ENDEAVORS

* NEMASKA LITHIUM INC - ‍PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS PROJECT FINANCING PLAN TO RAISE USD 775 MILLION TO USD 825 MILLION

* NEMASKA LITHIUM INC - ‍CORPORATION HAS SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET FOR A USD 150 MILLION STREAMING FACILITY​

* NEMASKA LITHIUM INC - ‍IT IS CURRENTLY IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS FOR DEBT FINANCING AGGREGATING USD 300-350 MILLION​

* NEMASKA LITHIUM INC - ‍IT INTENDS TO RAISE REMAINDER THROUGH PRIVATE AND/OR PUBLIC EQUITY OR DEBT OFFERINGS​