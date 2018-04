April 27 (Reuters) - Nemaska Lithium Inc:

* NEMASKA LITHIUM AND NORTHVOLT ANNOUNCE SIGNATURE OF AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE FOR SUPPLY OF LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

* NEMASKA LITHIUM - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO SUPPLY TO NORTHVOLT, UP TO 5,000 BUT NOT LESS THAN 3,500 METRIC TONNES PER YEAR OF LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

* NORTHVOLT HAS AGREED TO DELIVER TO CORPORATION A EUR 10M PROMISSORY NOTE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: