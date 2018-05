May 22 (Reuters) - Nemaska Lithium Inc:

* NEMASKA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES C$280,000,000 BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES AND C$80,000,000 CONTEMPORANEOUS PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHARES

* NEMASKA LITHIUM INC - UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO PURCHASE 280 MILLION SHARES IN CO AT C$1.00 PER SHARE