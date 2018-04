April 12 (Reuters) - Nemaska Lithium Inc:

* CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED INTO A $150 MILLION STREAMING AGREEMENT WITH ORION MINE FINANCE II LP

* STREAMING AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR SALE, DELIVERY TO ORION OF 14.5% ON ALL LITHIUM HYDROXIDE & LITHIUM CARBONATE FROM SHAWINIGAN PLANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: