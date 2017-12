Dec 19 (Reuters) - Nemaska Lithium Inc:

* NEMASKA LITHIUM - ‍SUBMITTED A REHABILITATION & RECLAMATION PLAN FOR WHABOUCHI MINE PROJECT

* NEMASKA LITHIUM INC - REHABILITATION AND RECLAMATION PLAN WAS APPROVED BY QUÉBEC MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOURCES (MERN) IN SEPTEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: