March 10 (Reuters) - Nemaura Medical Inc:

* NEMAURA MEDICAL ENTERS INTO MULTIPLE VERBAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENTS FOR ITS SUGARBEAT® PLATFORM

* NEMAURA MEDICAL - VERBAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENTS ARE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO DISCUSSIONS FOR LICENSING AND COLLABORATION ON A REGIONAL OR GLOBAL SCALE