April 1 (Reuters) - Nemaura Medical Inc:

* NEMAURA MEDICAL INC - PLANS TO LAUNCH BODY-WORN CONTINUOUS TEMPERATURE MONITOR (CTM) TO TRACK FEVER

* NEMAURA MEDICAL - CONSIDERING VARIOUS OPTIONS TO EXPEDITE LAUNCH OF A CTM, INCLUDING POTENTIAL PARTNERSHIPS AND DIRECT TO CONSUMER SALES