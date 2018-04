April 27 (Reuters) - Nemetschek SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: NEMETSCHEK SE: THE START OF THE YEAR SHOWS PLANNED REVENUE GROWTH WITH SUSTAINED HIGH PROFITABILITY

* Q1 REVENUE 102.2 MILLION EUR

* GROUP REVENUES IN Q1 INCREASED CURRENCY-ADJUSTED BY 13.1% TO EUR 102.2 MILLION

* EBITDA MARGIN STILL AT HIGH 27.3% WITH SIMULTANEOUSLY SIGNIFICANT STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS

* OUTLOOK FOR ENTIRE 2018 YEAR CONFIRMED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: