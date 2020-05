May 26 (Reuters) - NEMETSCHEK SE:

* PROPOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR 2019 DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION INCREASES TO EUR 32.3 MILLION

* STILL EXPECTS ANOTHER GOOD EARNINGS LEVEL IN 2020