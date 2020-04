April 30 (Reuters) - NEMETSCHEK SE:

* SOLID START TO 2020 IN AN UNCERTAIN MARKET ENVIRONMENT, OUTLOOK CONFIRMED

* Q1 NET PROFIT ROSE 15 PERCENT TO 26.3 MILLION EUR

* OPTIMISTIC YET CAUTIOUS PLANNING FOR 2020 CONFIRMED GIVEN GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* GROUP OUTLOOK FOR 2020 CONFIRMED

* OUTLOOK 2020: AT LEAST STABLE DEVELOPMENT OR SLIGHT INCREASE IN GROUP REVENUE WITH EBITDA MARGIN OF MORE THAN 26% OF REVENUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)