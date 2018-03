March 28 (Reuters) - Nemetschek Se:

* SAYS EBITDA MARGIN REMAINS IN THE CORRIDOR OF 25% TO 27% FOR 2018 DESPITE MAJOR INVESTMENTS‍​

* SAYS ANTICIPATES GROUP REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF EUR 447 MILLION TO EUR 457 MILLION* FOR 2018.

* SAYS FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR, NEMETSCHEK AIMS TO GENERATE GROUP REVENUE OF MORE THAN EUR 600 MILLION