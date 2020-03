BRIEF-Nemetschek Sees Stable To Slight Increase In 2020 Revenue

March 31 (Reuters) - Nemetschek SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: NEMETSCHEK SE WELL POSITIONED FOR FUTURE: SUCCESSFUL 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR AND CONTINUED GOOD POSITIONING FORM A SOLID BASIS FOR 2020

* 2019 FIGURES: INCREASE IN REVENUE (+20.7%) TO EUR 556.9 MILLION, PRIMARILY AS A RESULT OF RECURRING REVENUES

* OVER-PROPORTIONAL RISE IN EBITDA TO EUR 165.7 MILLION (+36.6%)

* EARNINGS PER SHARE SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR AT EUR 1.10 (+66.3%), POSITIVELY INFLUENCED BY ONE-TIME EFFECT ARISING FROM SALE OF DOCUWARE

* CONFIDENT BUT CAUTIOUS PLANNING FOR 2020 IN VIEW OF GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SEES AT LEAST STABLE DEVELOPMENT TO SLIGHT INCREASE IN GROUP REVENUE TARGETED IN 2020 WITH SIMULTANEOUSLY HIGH EBITDA MARGIN OF MORE THAN 26%

* 2019 NET INCOME INCREASED BY 66.3% TO EUR 127.2 MILLION

* POSSIBLE DIRECT AND INDIRECT EFFECTS OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF NEMETSCHEK GROUP CANNOT CURRENTLY BE RELIABLY ESTIMATED

* FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020 WENT ACCORDING TO PLAN

