BRIEF-NENT Cancels Dividend For 2019

* NENT GROUP TAKES FURTHER ACTIONS TO OFFSET IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* WILL NOT PROPOSE PREVIOUSLY INDICATED CASH DIVIDEND OF SEK 7.0 PER SHARE FOR 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THEREFORE NOW IMPLEMENTING A RANGE OF MEASURES TO REDUCE ITS ONGOING COSTS (EXCLUDING SPORTS RIGHTS COSTS) BY APPROXIMATELY SEK 700 MILLION, WHICH WILL FULLY IMPACT ON GROUP’S REPORTED RESULTS IN 2020

* THERE IS NO INTENTION TO REDUCE PERMANENT STAFFING LEVELS

* FREELANCE AND CONSULTANT COSTS ARE BEING REDUCED AND NEW HIRES ARE ONLY BEING MADE FOR ESSENTIAL POSITIONS

* BOARD WILL ALSO PROPOSE TO UPCOMING AGM THAT IT APPROVE A MANDATE FOR BOARD TO BE ABLE TO DECIDE FROM TIME TO TIME UP UNTIL 2021 AGM ON BUYING BACK UP TO 10% OF ITS ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

* TRANSACTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND CONSUMPTION WAS UP 92% BETWEEN MONDAY AND WEDNESDAY WHEN COMPARED TO PREVIOUS WEEK