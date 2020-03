BRIEF-Nent Group To Temporarily Reduce Viaplay Sports Package Prices Due To Changes In Sports Event Timings

March 13 (Reuters) - Nordic Entertainment Group AB :

* NENT GROUP TO TEMPORARILY REDUCE VIAPLAY SPORTS PACKAGE PRICES DUE TO CHANGES IN SPORTS EVENT TIMINGS

* NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT- PRICE FOR VIAPLAY DIRECT TO CONSUMER PACKAGES INCLUDING SPORTS WILL BE REDUCED TO SAME PRICE AS VIAPLAY TV AND MOVIES PACKAGE

* PRICES WILL APPLY FOR EXISTING CUSTOMERS AND ARE EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS IS ALSO NEGATIVELY IMPACTING ADVERTISING DEMAND, WHICH ACCOUNTED FOR 26% OF GROUP SALES IN 2019

* NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT - CORONAVIRUS EFFECTS WILL PUT AT RISK CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED AMBITION TO DELIVER PROFITABLE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2020

* CURRENTLY NOT DECIDED FOR HOW LONG THESE REDUCED PRICE POINTS WILL APPLY

* SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS IS HAVING AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON GROUP’S PERFORMANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: