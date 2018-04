April 11 (Reuters) - OEX SA:

* NEO INVESTMENT SA, REAL MANAGEMENT SA EXPRESS INTEREST IN TAKING PART IN CO’S PRIVATE ISSUE OF SERIES D SHARES

* CO SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE ON MAY 14

* CO PLANS TO ISSUE NO MORE THAN 1.1 MILLION OF SERIES D SHARES OF NOMINAL PRICE OF 0.2 ZLOTY PER SHARE