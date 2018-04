April 23 (Reuters) - Neo Performance Materials Inc:

* NEO PERFORMANCE MATERIALS - CO, ZIBO JIAHUA ADVANCED MATERIAL RESOURCES REPORT THAT A CHINA PATENT REEXAMINATION BOARD HAS RULED IN FAVOUR OF CO

* NEO PERFORMANCE MATERIALS - BOARD RULED IN FAVOUR OF CO BY INVALIDATING ALL CLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH A CERTAIN PATENT HELD BY RHODIA OPERATIONS S.A.S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)