March 19 (Reuters) - Neo Performance Materials Inc:

* NEO PERFORMANCE MATERIALS - ‍ TSX ACCEPTED NOTICE FILED OF INTENTION TO MAKE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID FOR UP TO 2 MILLION OF ITS SHARES​

* NEO PERFORMANCE MATERIALS - ‍PURCHASES OF SHARES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON MARCH 21, 2018, WILL TERMINATE ON MARCH 20, 2019, OR ON SUCH EARLIER DATE