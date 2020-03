March 26 (Reuters) - Neo Telemedia Ltd:

* LOSS FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE HK$94.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$84.4 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$817.1 MILLION VERSUS HK$2.53 BILLION

* DUE TO OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS CONSTRUCTION WORK OF 2 IDCS HAS BEEN DELAYED

* EXPECTED THAT IDCS WILL COMMENCE OPERATION IN FIRST HALF OF 2021

* BOARD RESOLVED TO CEASE OPERATION OF MILLION ACE TRADING (HONG KONG) ON 13 MARCH