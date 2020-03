March 17 (Reuters) - Neodecortech SpA:

* NEODECORTECH - PRODUCTION SHUTDOWN ONLY AT FILAGO (BG) PLANT FROM 23 TO 29 MARCH 2020

* LOGISTICS, ADMINISTRATIVE AND SALES ACTIVITIES CONTINUE REGULARLY; OTHER GROUP PLANTS REMAIN FULLY OPERATIONAL

* APPLICATION TO BORSA ITALIANA FOR ADMISSION TO NEGOTIATIONS TEMPORARILY WITHDRAWN