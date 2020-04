April 16 (Reuters) - Neodecortech SpA:

* TO RESUME PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES AT FILAGO PLANT FROM 20 APRIL 2020 AFTER DECREE ON COVID-19 CONTAINMENT

* TO RESUME PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES AT CASOLI D’ATRI PLANT FROM APRIL 27, 2020

* FOR ALL PRODUCTION SITES AFFECTED BY PRODUCTION STOPPAGES, GROUP SUBMITTED REQUEST TO COMPETENT AUTHORITIES TO ACCESS ORDINARY REDUNDANCY FUND PROVIDED FOR BY LAW DECREE OF MARCH 17, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)