May 26 (Reuters) - Neodynamics AB (publ):

* Q1 REVENUE AMOUNTED TO SEK 6.929 M (5.420 M) INCL. CAPITALIZED COSTS OF SEK 6.3030 M (5.418 M)

* Q1 LOSS AFTER TAX AMOUNTED TO SEK -7.235 M (-4.134 M)

* Q1 SOLVENCY RATIO WAS 78 PER CENT