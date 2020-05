BRIEF-Neoen Says Pre-Operational Testing Suspended At El Llano Solar Farm

May 7 (Reuters) - Neoen SA:

* CENACE SUSPENDS PRE-OPERATIONAL TESTING AT ALL MEXICAN SOLAR AND WIND ENERGY FACILITIES, INCLUDING NEOEN’S EL LLANO SOLAR FARM

* NEOEN’S EL LLANO PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT IS AFFECTED BY THESE MEASURES

* EBITDA SHORTFALL CAUSED BY THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF ITS EL LLANO FACILITY IS ESTIMATED AT UP TO $2 MILLION PER MONTH

* STANDS READY TO PUT EL LLANO POWER PLANT BACK INTO SERVICE TO RECOMMENCE INJECTING POWER TO GRID AND RESUME PRE-OPERATIONAL TESTING AS SOON AS CENACE LIFTS SUSPENSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)