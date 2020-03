March 2 (Reuters) - Neogen Corp:

* NEOGEN ACQUIRES AUSTRALIAN FOOD SAFETY ASSETS

* NEOGEN CORP - HAS ACQUIRED FOOD SAFETY ASSETS OF AUSTRALIA-BASED CELL BIOSCIENCES

* NEOGEN CORP - CELL BIOSCIENCES WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS NON-FOOD SAFETY MARKETS

* NEOGEN CORP - TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: