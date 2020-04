April 10 (Reuters) - Neogen Corp:

* NEOGEN CORP - JAMES HERBERT HAS RESIGNED AS CHAIRMAN & HAS BEEN SUCCEEDED BY JIM BOREL

* NEOGEN - HERBERT TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD UNTIL HIS TERM EXPIRES IN OCTOBER