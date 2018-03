March 20 (Reuters) - NeoGenomics Inc:

* ‍VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA​

* ‍APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION​

* ‍CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: