April 28 (Reuters) - Neogenomics Inc:

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* “OUR LONG-TERM GROWTH OUTLOOK REMAINS COMPELLING AND WE EXPECT TO EMERGE FROM THIS SITUATION STRONGER THAN EVER.”

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.02, REVENUE VIEW $104.6 MILLION -- REFINITIV IBES DATA Source : (bit.ly/2VI2gQs) Further company coverage: