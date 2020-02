Feb 27 (Reuters) - Neogenomics Inc:

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* SEES FY 2020 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $464 MILLION - $474 MILLION

* SEES FY 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA $60 MILLION - $65 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.06, REVENUE VIEW $104.2 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10