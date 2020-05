May 27 (Reuters) - Neogenomics Inc:

* NEOGENOMICS SAYS ON MAY 22 UNIT ENTERED INTO AN INVESTMENT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* NEOGENOMICS - UNIT AGREED TO ACQUIRE SERIES C1 SHARES RESULTING IN MINORITY INTEREST OF INIVATA'S OUTSTANDING EQUITY FOR $25 MILLION IN CASH Source: (bit.ly/2U12DVl) Further company coverage: