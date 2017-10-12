BRIEF-NeoGenomics sees Q3 revenue of about $63.1 mln

Oct 12 (Reuters) - NeoGenomics Inc
* NeoGenomics announces preliminary quarter 3 results, financial impacts of hurricanes and summary quarter 4 guidance
* NeoGenomics Inc - it expects to report quarter 3 revenue of approximately $63.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $6.0 million
* NeoGenomics Inc - NeoGenomics estimates that hurricanes Harvey and Irma depressed revenue by approximately $1.0 million in quarter 3
* NeoGenomics inc - in addition, as a result of divestiture of pathlogic, Q3 revenue will be approximately $1.3 million less than in quarter 2
* NeoGenomics Inc - expects consolidated revenue of $65 million - $67 million and adjusted EBITDA of $9 million -10 million in Q4
* NeoGenomics-For Q3,expects to record $1.3 million revenue adjustment to reflect change in process for estimating revenue for unbilled tests at quarter-end
* Q3 revenue view $65.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $69.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: