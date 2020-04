April 9 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* NEOIMMUNETECH ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB TO EVALUATE NT-I7 (HYLEUKIN-7™) IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB

* NEOIMMUNETECH SAYS CO WILL BE SPONSOR OF TRIAL AND BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB WILL SUPPLY NIVOLUMAB FOR USE IN STUDY