July 1 (Reuters) - Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc:

* NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING

* NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS INC - INTENDS TO OFFER AND SELL UP TO 5.0 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON

* NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS INC - IN LIEU OF COMMON STOCK, TO OFFER AND SELL TO CERTAIN INVESTORS PRE-FUNDED WARRANTS