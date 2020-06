BRIEF-Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc's Nl-201 Demonstrates Durable Antitumor Activity In Animal Tumor Models

June 22 (Reuters) - Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc:

* NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS INC - NL-201 DEMONSTRATES DURABLE ANTITUMOR ACTIVITY IN ANIMAL TUMOR MODELS

* NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS INC - NL-201 AND TARGETED VARIANTS IMPROVE OUTCOMES WHEN COMBINED WITH CAR-T CELLS IN VIVO

* NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS INC - CONDITIONAL ACTIVATION OF DE NOVO PROTEINS USING SPLIT MOLECULE TECHNOLOGY MAY INCREASE THERAPEUTIC INDEX

* NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS INC - MINIMAL IMMUNOGENICITY WAS REPORTED FOLLOWING FIVE WEEKLY DOSES OF NL-201 IN NON-HUMAN PRIMATES

* NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS INC - TREATMENT WITH NL-201 IN ANIMAL MODELS WAS WELL-TOLERATED AND INDUCED DURABLE, ANTI-TUMOR IMMUNITY

* NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS INC - NL-201 IS WELL TOLERATED AND PROMOTES DURABLE ANTI-TUMOR ACTIVITY IN PRECLINICAL MODELS

* NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS INC - NL-201 DEMONSTRATES ROBUST SINGLE-AGENT ACTIVITY IN MULTIPLE TUMOR MODELS