BRIEF-Neoleukin Therapeutics Provides Update On Covid-19 Impact On Corporate And Clinical Development Activities

April 9 (Reuters) - Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc:

* NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19 IMPACT ON CORPORATE AND CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES

* NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS - CONTINUING EFFORTS TOWARD SUBMISSION OF AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR OUR LEAD THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATE, NL-201

* NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS INC - AT THIS TIME, NEOLEUKIN DOES NOT EXPECT A DELAY IN ITS PLAN TO SUBMIT AN IND BY END OF 2020

* NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS INC - PLANS TO PRESENT PRECLINICAL DATA ON NL-201 AND ITS DE NOVO PROTEIN TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM IN 2020

* NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS INC - CASH-ON-HAND WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH 2022. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: