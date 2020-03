BRIEF-Neolife FY Operating Loss Narrows To 0.6 Million Euros

March 31 (Reuters) - NEOLIFE SA:

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 0.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXCELLENT START OF 2020 BUT UNCERTAINTIES RELATED TO COVID EPIDEMIC-19

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET CASH INCREASED € 0.9 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 UP € 0.55 MILLION IN 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE GROUP ANTICIPATES A NEAR-STAGNATION OF ITS SALES IN Q1

* GROUP IS FACING MAJOR DISRUPTIONS DUE TO CLOSURE OF ALMOST ALL BUILDING SITES IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

* POSITIVE EBITDA FOR THE FULL YEAR 2019 AND IMPROVING IN H2