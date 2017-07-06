BRIEF-Neophotonics enters into twelfth amendment to credit agreement

July 6 (Reuters) - Neophotonics Corp:
* Neophotonics -on June 29,entered into twelfth amendment to credit agreement to that certain revolving credit, term loan agreement dated March 21,2013
* Neophotonics Corp - amendment modified maturity date of revolving credit line under credit agreement to August 31, 2017
* Neophotonics Corp - amendment provided that aggregate principal indebtedness owing to Comerica Bank shall not at any time exceed $20 million