FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NeoPhotonics reduces workforce, consolidates real estate facilities- SEC filing
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2017 / 10:24 AM / in 15 days

BRIEF-NeoPhotonics reduces workforce, consolidates real estate facilities- SEC filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - NeoPhotonics Corp:

* NeoPhotonics Corp says on September 29, 2017, management of company implemented certain restructuring actions - SEC filing

* NeoPhotonics Corp - restructuring actions are expected to be completed by end of q4 of 2017

* NeoPhotonics Corp - under restructuring actions, co estimates it will incur aggregate restructuring charges of approximately $4.6 million in Q3 of 2017

* NeoPhotonics - ‍restructuring actions include reduction in force, consolidation of certain real estate facilities

* NeoPhotonics Corp - revenue is expected to be in range of $69 to $71 million for Q3 of 2017

* NeoPhotonics Corp - in the quarter “co’s workforce reduction costs may be greater than anticipated”

* NeoPhotonics Corp - GAAP loss per share of $0.50 to $0.40 is expected for Q3 of 2017

* NeoPhotonics - excluding restructuring charges, other regularly excluded items, co sees non-gaap loss per share in range of $0.35 to $0.27 for q3 2017

* NeoPhotonics - in quarter, workforce reduction&future workforce&expense reductions may have adverse impact on co’s development activities & operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $73.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2wzhKHI) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.