BRIEF-Neopost names Geoffrey Godet as new CEO

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Neopost Sa:

* Geoffrey Godet named Group Chief Executive Officer

* Denis Thiery is Chairman of the Board of Directors

* Moves followt decision to separate the functions of Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer

* Godet to focus on company’s transformation plans

* Geoffrey Godet, 40, a dual French and American citizen and a graduate of HEC, has spent his entire career with the Flatirons and Jouve Group, a leader in digital solutions for banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, aeronautics, publishing, media and education