Dec 4 (Reuters) - NEOPOST SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​263 MILLION VERSUS EUR 279 MILLION YEAR AGO

* MID-TERM GOALS UNCHANGED

* 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.80

* SEES RETURN TO ORGANIC GROWTH NEXT QUARTER IN EDS DIVISION