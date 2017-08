June 20 (Reuters) - NEOPOST SA:

* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS

* ESTABLISHED NEW REVOLVING EURO/DOLLAR CREDIT FACILITY FOR €400 MILLION FOR 5-YEAR MATURITY PERIOD WITH 2 EXTENSION OPTIONS, EACH LASTING 1 YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)