BRIEF-Neopost Sees Organic Decline Of Revenue In 2018

March 26 (Reuters) - NEOPOST SA:

* FY RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 191 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 203 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY SALES EUR ‍​1.11 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.16 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 134 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 118 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES ORGANIC DECLINE OF REVENUE IN 2018

* SEES RECURRING OPERATING MARGIN AROUND 18.0 PERCENT IN 2018

* FY RECURRING OPERATING MARGIN 18.2 PERCENT VERSUS 18.6 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* SEES LOW-SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH IN ENTERPRISE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS IN 2018

* SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN NEOPOST SHIPPING IN 2018

* SEES FOR SME SOLUTIONS IN 2018 CONTINUED DECLINE IN TRADITIONAL AND GRAPHIC ACTIVITIES OF BETWEEN -4 PERCENT AND -6 PERCENT

* SEES FOR SME SOLUTIONS IN 2018 DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH OF DIGITAL COMMUNICATION AND LOGISTIC SOLUTIONS

* WILL CONTINUE TO GENERATE A HIGH LEVEL OF OPERATING CASH FLOW IN 2018