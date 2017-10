Sept 15 (Reuters) - Neos Therapeutics Inc

* Neos Therapeutics receives U.S. FDA approval of Adzenys ER™ (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients 6 years and older

* Neos Therapeutics Inc - ‍look forward to commercial launch of Adzenys ER in early 2018