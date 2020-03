BRIEF-Neos Therapeutics Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.07

March 13 (Reuters) - Neos Therapeutics Inc:

* NEOS THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.03 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* NT0502 PHASE 1 ASCENDING DOSE TRIAL INITIATION PLANNED IN 2H20 FOLLOWING TOP-LINE PK DATA

* CONFIDENT IN OUTLOOK FOR 2020 AND BEYOND

* NEOS THERAPEUTICS - AT DEC 31, 2019, CO HELD $24.9 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS

* NEOS THERAPEUTICS - TOTAL PRODUCT REVENUES WERE $16.8 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019, COMPARED TO $15.4 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2018

* NEOS THERAPEUTICS - COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF ADHD PORTFOLIO IN PUERTO RICO IS ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR IN Q2 2020

* NEOS THERAPEUTICS - PLANS TO INITIATE PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF NT0502 IN SECOND HALF OF 2020