March 29(Reuters) - Neos Corp

* Says it plans to acquire 16,100 shares of JENESIS HOLDINGS LTD for 4 million yen

* Says it will increase voting power in JENESIS HOLDINGS to 60 percent from 36.3 percent

* Transaction date on March 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7j2BZk

