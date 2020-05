May 25 (Reuters) - Neosperience SpA:

* NEOSPERIENCE SIGNS COLLABORATION WITH ASST FBF SACCO AND AUXOLOGICO DI MILANO FOR COVID-19 PROJECT

* PROJECT AIMS TO SET UP STUDY SYSTEM BASED ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO ANALYZE ECHOCARDIOGRAPHIC IMAGES, LUNG ULTRASOUNDS IMAGES OF SUSPECTED COVID-19 PATIENTS Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)