Feb 20 (Reuters) - Teleflex Inc:

* NEOTRACT ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARANCE OF EXPANDED INDICATIONS FOR UROLIFT® SYSTEM

* NEOTRACT - EXPANDED INDICATIONS MEAN PATIENTS WITH OBSTRUCTIVE MEDIAN LOBE, AS YOUNG AS 45 NOW ELIGIBLE TO GET TREATMENT WITH UROLIFT FOR BPH SYMPTOMS