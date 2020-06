BRIEF-Neovacs Announces Famar Lyon Acquisition Project

June 29 (Reuters) - NEOVACS SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY PROJECT TO ACQUIRE FAMAR LYON, IN ASSOCIATION WITH INDUSTRY AND COFILUX

* PROJECT IN ORDER TO CREATE MAJOR SITE FOR HEALTHCARE AND PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY IN FRANCE

* OVERALL INVESTMENT IS EUR 37 MLN OVER 5 YEARS

* NEOVACS TO INVEST EUR 2 MLN IN CAPITAL TO HOLD 15% OF FINANCIAL VEHICLE OF TAKEOVER OF FAMAR LYON

* NEOVACS TO BE IN SUPERVISORY BOARD AND HOLD CHAIRMANSHIP

* PROJECT SEES TO INCREASE SITE’S WORKFORCE FROM 150 TO MORE THAN 400 EMPLOYEES

* ACCOMPANYING MEASURES FOR FAMAR LYON EMPLOYEES NOT INCLUDED IN CONTINUATION PLAN ARE PREVIEWED

* PLAN TO BE EXAMINED ON JUNE 30 BY PARIS COMMERCIAL COURT

