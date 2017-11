Nov 22 (Reuters) - NEOVACS SA:

* ANNOUNCES FREE REDEEMABLE SHARE WARRANTS FOR CO SHAREHOLDERS‍​

* ‍ANNOUNCES CONVERTIBLE BOND ISSUE OF € 5.15 MILLION

* EXERCISE PRICE OF EACH WARRANT IS EUR 0.65‍​

* MATURITY DATE OF THE ISSUE IS SEPT 30, 2018‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)