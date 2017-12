Dec 12 (Reuters) - NEOVACS SA:

* NEOVACS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FOR IFNALPHA KINOID IN TYPE 1 DIABETES

* INTENDS TO CONTINUE PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN THIS INDICATION IN 2018

* EXPECTS TO COMPLETE THIS STUDY IN 2018

* A PHASE IIB STUDY IS CURRENTLY ONGOING WITH IFNALPHA KINOID FOR TREATMENT OF LUPUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)